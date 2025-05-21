NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of NovoCure worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.73.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

