Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,855 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Incyte worth $34,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Incyte by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,201,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 595,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Incyte by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 556,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 241.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

