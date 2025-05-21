Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 315,380 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

IVT opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

