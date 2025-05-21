Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Albany International Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AIN stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

