Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,236 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $38,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

