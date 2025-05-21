Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,541,012 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,541,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,782,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CURB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $343,497,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,890,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.
Curbline Properties Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Curbline Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.
Curbline Properties Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
