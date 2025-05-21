Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 419,700 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,057,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 49,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,908 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.