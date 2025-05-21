Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 83,268 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $35,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,688,000 after purchasing an additional 456,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Susquehanna cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

