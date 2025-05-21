Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 88,799 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $36,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,217,000 after acquiring an additional 327,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,712,000 after buying an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.9%

Mueller Industries stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.