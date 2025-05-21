Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.