Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,013,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,939 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,409,045.90. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,309.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock worth $13,420,035. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.