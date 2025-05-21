Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 837,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $37,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,487,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.68.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

