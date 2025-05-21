Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,314,316 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of Ziff Davis worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZD opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.57. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

