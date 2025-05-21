Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $36,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

