Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.87 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847,211 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $37,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,774,555. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

