Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.29 Million Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Rush Street Interactive worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $1,268,450.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,697,895.24. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $816,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,570.50. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock worth $7,957,809. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -608.50 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

