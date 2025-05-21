Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Intapp worth $40,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $283,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,563,212.50. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

