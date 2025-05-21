Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.82 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $40,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

