Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,411 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

