Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,251 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXT. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,885.24. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $2,524,532 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

