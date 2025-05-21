Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,086 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

