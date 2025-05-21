OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in CorVel by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in CorVel by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

CRVL stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

