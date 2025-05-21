OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

