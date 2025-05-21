OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Holdings in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKUR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OKUR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OnKure Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 1,813,439 shares of OnKure Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $3,354,862.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,841,735 shares of company stock worth $3,414,968. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

