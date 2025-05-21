OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Holdings in TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Get TuHURA Biosciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:HURA opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

About TuHURA Biosciences

(Free Report)

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TuHURA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuHURA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.