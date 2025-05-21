OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 7,300 Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Nutex Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nutex Health by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,887.28. This trade represents a 25.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUTX opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $986.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $211.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUTX. Benchmark upped their price target on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

