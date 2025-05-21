OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CRNT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

