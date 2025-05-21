OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $235,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DINO opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

