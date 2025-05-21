OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $240,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $40,084.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

