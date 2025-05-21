OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,811,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 388,583 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 7,079,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 449,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP grew its position in Blend Labs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 4,804,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 290,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Trading Down 0.8%
BLND stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $939.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
