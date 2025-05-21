OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -29.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

