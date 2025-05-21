OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

