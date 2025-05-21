OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.