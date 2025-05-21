OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 10,200 Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Arjun Goyal bought 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $550,053.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,053.36. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 2,080 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $29,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,457.86. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,398 shares of company stock worth $3,299,392. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

