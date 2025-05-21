OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 79,100 BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.21% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BuzzFeed by 1,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BuzzFeed by 1,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.59. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 61,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $123,510.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,237.45. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $26,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,764,465 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,706.75. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,642 shares of company stock worth $176,430 over the last ninety days. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

