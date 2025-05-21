OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $219,000 Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of Penns Woods Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.