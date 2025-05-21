OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

