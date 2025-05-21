Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Decreased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

