Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Position Decreased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 223,189 shares during the period. Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.0%

OSCR stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.