Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,902 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,993,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $361,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

