Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $10,131,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $142,340.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,847.14. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $762,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,487.50. The trade was a 51.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,511 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

