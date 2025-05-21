Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,129 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,820 shares of company stock worth $3,296,615. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

