Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 950.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,560 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $6,887,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

