Promising Restaurant Stocks To Research – May 19th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.19. 8,553,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,324,784. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,155,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $512.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,866. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $39.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,356.97. 82,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,860. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,371.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,735.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. 5,725,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78.

