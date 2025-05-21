Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. CX Institutional raised its position in Raymond James by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

