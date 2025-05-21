Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,428 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

