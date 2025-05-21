Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.