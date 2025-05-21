SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of SpartanNash worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.42. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

