STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $129,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,561,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 152.1% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,938,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,533 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

