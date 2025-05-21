Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Strategic Education by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.